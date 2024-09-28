Shropshire residents share flood experiences as more rain expected next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More rain is expected to arrive in the region after the weekend as residents recover from mass flooding during recent days, but thankfully, it's not set to last.

The Shropshire Star asked residents "Have you been affected by the flooding in Shropshire?".

And, many have shared their crazy experiences.

Residents of Wellington, Leegomery, and Hadley reported flooding while some holidaymakers were lucky to miss the chaos.

Charlie Davidson reported that his house and garden flooded as well as Stephanie Marriane Davies in Arleston.

Charlie Davidson shared a picture of flooding inside his home

She said: "Yes, my outbuildings and gardens were completely ruined by the flooding in Arleston."

Thunderstorms and heavy rain also caused disruption to transport services in the region.

A rail replacement service operated on Friday due to ongoing issues and multiple incidents on the tracks between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton. A tree was also on the line between Shrewsbury and Craven Arms yesterday (Friday, September 27) that saw trains cancelled.

Tony Owen reported a nightmare journey back from Manchester, saying: "Got stuck at Shrewsbury Train Station, on the way back from Manchester. Substitute bus broke down just off junction seven, so walked home."

Telford resident Wendi Richards has captured the extreme weather and flooding near to her home. Wendi's garden also flooded during Thursday night.

Wendi Richards from Telford shared a photo of flooding

The Telford resident of 17 years captured videos of the flooding, and said: "What I have found out over the years is that there is an underground stream, and we believe it gets all the water coming off of the Wrekin and other places as well.

"It goes underneath the football club and through Leegomery. Over the years it hasn't been too bad, but the last five years it fills very quickly and every time there's any heavy rain the manhole covers come up causing substantial damage not only to the drive to the public path

"Not only that the water that comes off Arleston Park just runs straight through into our back gardens and joins where the stream is coming up out of the ground which caused all the chaos in Watling Street, Regent Street, and at AFC Telford's football ground.

Flooding captured by Telford resident Wendi Richards

"We were asked to evacuate but we stay put. Unfortunately we have some floor damage in the living room where it come up under the frame, but I think we got away with it lightly compared to others.

"Something needs to be done because we can't continue to have that happen every single time. It is dangerous and leaves massive holes in the road as the manhole covers come to foot off the ground with the force of the water."

The Met Office is reporting a high possibility of rain on Monday, but temperatures are set to rise up to 17 degrees.

Meanwhile, there is also a chance of light rain on Tuesday, but it is expected to turn sunny with this lasting throughout next week.