Further 130 metres of canal to be restored by Shropshire Union Canal Society - here's when work is due to be completed

The society says its contract to rebuild Crickheath Tramway Wharf and restore nearly 400 metres of the Montgomery Canal is coming under budget and ahead of schedule.

The work is being funded by Shropshire Council's Rural Prosperity Fund (RPF) that sets "stringent conditions for completion of the work".

Given the amount of progress made, the fund has authorised for additional work to prepare a further 130 metres for subsequent restoration.

The society says that all work funded by the RPF must be completed by April 2025, and that further work must be paid for from the Restore the Monty Appeal.

Volunteers working on restoration of the Montgomery Canal

Project manager, Tom Fulda said: "I put this success down to 'relentlessly frugal purchasing' and our ability to attract a skilled volunteer workforce."

The project recently featured in a report by Shropshire Council about the Rural Prosperity Fund's benefits.

Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, Mark Jones said: "It is proving to be such a great success that we hope that similar funding will be made available to us beyond 2025."

Donations to the society for future restoration work can be made at: https://shropshireunion.org.uk/get-involved