Dozens of lightning strikes recorded as Shropshire hit by storm

Yet another weather warning is currently in place for the south Shropshire, with heavy rain forecast until 9am on Friday.

But north of the warning line hasn't been safe from the storm.

While thunder and lightning rattled over Church Stretton, the eye of the storm appeared over Telford with the town seeing dozens of lightning strikes around 4pm on Thursday.

Church Stretton and Telford saw the full force of the lighting on Friday afternoon. Photo: Met Office

And it's not looking like the wet weather will go anywhere any time soon, with forecasts predicting heavy rain will continue overnight.

By Friday morning however, things are started to look a little brighter.

Wet weather over Shropshire. Photo: Peter Steggles

The Met Office forecasts that Friday will be drier and brighter with sunny spells developing with only a small chance of a shower. Brisk northerly winds are set to bring a cold feel despite the sunshine, with temperatures below the seasonal average and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Showers and sunny spells are expected on Saturday, with a fine start to Sunday but turning wetter and windier overnight into Monday.