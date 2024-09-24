I signed up for Shropshire's £56-a-year garden waste collection scheme and got in a right tangle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The council says it is in such a dire state financially that it needs to charge people in addition to the council tax in order to fill some of the perilous multimillion pound budget hole it is facing.

So it's a charity, right? One where I contribute a bit more to keeping social services going.

And yes, I know, I am lucky to have saved up some money for it, and have a garden - even if it's only a little one, and I currently do the minimal amount to stop it turning into a complete jungle.

But I reckon that paying money out on it may be a way to motivate myself to become a Percy Thrower in my own postage stamp-sized garden universe.

And seeing as leaving it later before paying up risks my bin collection day having to change, I thought I'd better go for it.

But I won't sign up for autopayment to be taken next year. If they double the charge I can bag it up and take it to the tip instead.

And they are threatening not to empty my black general waste bin if I fill it with branches, leaves and stalks.

The online way of signing up is meant to be relatively straightforward, and uses the MiPermit app which the council also uses to take money for parking.

But I made the error of trying to help my more elderly mother pay her charge and ended up getting in a right old tangle.

I'd changed my account into her name and couldn't figure out how to get it back into my name so I could pay for my own bin.

With some help via email I fixed, or thought I'd fixed, the issue, until I came to pay. I tried a debit card and a credit card and both were rejected. Surely I couldn't have cleaned out both banks during my week off work?

But there is actually a phone number to call if you get stuck. It's with MIPermit at 0345 520 7007.

There is a cost to calling 0345 numbers, as the council points out on its website - I guess I'll get to know the cost of that financial damage soon.

I found it quite a shock to hear a recorded message about not being aggressive with the people on the other end of the phone line. I mean, who in their right mind takes it out on a customer service person?

It turned out that I got myself into such a tangle that I had to send them a copy of my council tax bill to prove where I have been living, and that it was not at my mum's address.

So that meant a second call to the helpline - and this was all at the weekend by the way.

But after hanging on the line for another 10 minutes or so, I got to speak directly to the person I'd spoken to originally. That saved a lot of time having to explain all over again.

And the bill was paid, I got the receipt and am now eagerly anticipating the arrival of my bin sticker.

Perhaps the next first world worry will be what happens if and when a neighbour attempts to hijack my bin.

But my neighbours are nice...