Firefighters tackle car fire on Shrewsbury road
Firefighters were called to a Shrewsbury road to reports of a car in flames.
Fire crews rushed to the blaze on Gains Avenue, near Bicton Heath, at around 11.11am on Sunday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call of a car fire on the road.
One fire appliance from Shrewsbury was sent to tackle the flames.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire.