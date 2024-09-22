Firefighters tackle car fire on Shrewsbury road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews rushed to the blaze on Gains Avenue, near Bicton Heath, at around 11.11am on Sunday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call of a car fire on the road.

The car fire took place on Gains Avenue in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

One fire appliance from Shrewsbury was sent to tackle the flames.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.