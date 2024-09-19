Yellow weather warning issued for Shropshire - find out when thunderstorms are likely

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Friday and Saturday, stating that thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption.

The poor weather that is expected comes after Shropshire suffered some of its worst downpours earlier this month as half of the month's total average was reported to have fallen in just a couple of hours.

The Met Office says residents can expect driving conditions to be affected by spray, standing water or hail, damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes, possible delays to train services and short-term losses of power and other services.

Flash flooding may also be caused by heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday

The yellow weather warning says Friday's weather will see: "A few thundery showers may be present across southern and southeast England early on Friday, but from the middle of the day they are expected to develop more widely within the warning area.

"15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in three hours."

Meanwhile, Saturday's weather report says: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop and spread northwestwards at times later on Friday night and through Saturday.

"While much of the time it will be dry, and not all places will see these, where they do occur 20-40 mm could fall in less than an hour, with a small chance of isolated accumulations of 50-70 mm over the course of a few hours.

"In addition, hail and frequent lightning may accompany the most intense storms, especially during Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of the Midlands, southern England and east Wales."