Five-hour weather warning in place for large swathe of Shropshire on Monday

The yellow weather warning for "widespread fog" will be in place from 5am on Monday until 10am.

The Met Office is warning the fog is likely to develop overnight and last "well into the morning" and is warning commuters to take extra care on the roads.

As of Sunday morning, the warning was covering the majority of north Shropshire as well as parts of Telford and Shrewsbury.

The warning currently covers most of north Shropshire, Telford and Shrewsbury. Photo: Met Office

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "It is looking like one of the first occasions in autumn 2024 when we will see more widespread fog developing overnight and lasting well into the morning. Some of this could be quite dense, making journey times longer.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.

"Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey. Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice."

Updates and more information about the weather warning can be found online at: metoffice.gov.uk