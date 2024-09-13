What the demolition of two footbridges next week means for drivers and the Shrewsbury skyline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's all part of the multi-million pound regeneration project that is set to re-shape the skyline in Shrewsbury.

The work, starting on Monday, will see the bridge from the former Riverside shopping centre to the multi-storey car park/The Darwin shopping centre removed.

It will also involve taking away the link bridge from the former Riverside Centre to the former Pride Hill Centre, near Roushill.

This link bridge will be one of two to be taken down. Picture: Google Maps

It means that Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury will be closed from 12am Monday to 6am Thursday next week.

Shropshire Council says that during the closure the multi-storey car park, the bus station and The Darwin will remain open.

Keeping the car park open means that a section of Raven Meadows will become two way.

"Entry to the car park will change as cars will be diverted down Meadow Place and Raven Meadows will become two-way," says the council.

"Drivers should follow the diversion signs to the car park. The car park will close at 10pm instead of midnight on Monday and Tuesday."

The demolition of the former Riverside shopping centre and medical practice is currently under way as part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.