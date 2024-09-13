Firms on trial after drinking water debacle at former Shropshire church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two workers who dug the hole in the road and made the connection for Yew Tree House in Mill Street, Prees, a former United Reformed Church, have already pleaded guilty to an offence under the Water Industry Act.

Now the three companies involved in contracting the work are being prosecuted for failing to take all reasonable steps to make sure that the drinking water was fit for human consumption during the period between January 9, 2018 and and August 16, 2018.

Severn Trent Water contracted the work to Enterprise Managed Services Ltd (a part of Amey), who contracted it to Pipeline Utilities Ltd, who in turn contracted tradesmen Ben Hardwick and Matt Jackson who dug the hole and made the connection on January 10, 2018.

The three companies have all pleaded not guilty to the charges of supplying water unfit for human habitation.

Mr Hardwick and Mr Jackson, having admitted offences, are not involved in the trial.

It is not disputed that the drinking water pipe was wrongly connected to the sewer, a jury heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday .