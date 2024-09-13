'Humiliation' for those who can't afford to pay green bin charge amid 'no exceptions' fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cash-strapped Shropshire Council approved charging households £56 a year to collect green waste back in July, with the authority saying it can no longer afford to provide the service for free. The council is trying to slash £62.5 million from its budget over the next financial year.

The authority faced a backlash over the move, with more than 18,000 people giving their views in a consultation before the plan was given the green light.

Now Teri Trickett, who jointly runs the Shropshire Disabilities Community Group, has weighed in on the row, insisting that the new charge is unfair on many residents. She had written to council leader Lezley Picton, asking that the council "urgently" reconsiders its policy of "no exceptions" regarding the fee.