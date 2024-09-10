Trial set to start of three companies accused of supplying water unfit for human habitation in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pipeline Utilities Ltd, Enterprise Managed Services Ltd (a part of Amey) and Severn Trent Water Ltd have all pleaded not guilty to variations of one charge.

The charges accuse the companies of supplying water unfit for human habitation to Yew Tree House, a former United Reform Church in Mill Street, Prees, near Whitchurch between January 9, 2018 and and August 16, 2018.