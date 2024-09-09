Shropshire sees most rainfall in the UK so far this month after wet weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Data from Starlings Roost Weather says the Shawbury station has recorded 95.4mm of rainfall so far this month - the most of any in the UK.

Next in the top 10 is the Dunkeswell Aerodrome in East Devon which has seen 78.2mm of rainfall so far in September.

Astonishingly, the Met Office also reports that 62.4mm of rainfall fell in Shropshire yesterday - above September averages - with records on Starlings Roost Weather suggesting this is the wettest day recorded in the region so far this year.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "The closest gauge we have to Shrewsbury is at Shawbury, from 7am to 11pm yesterday there was a total of 62.4mm of rainfall.

"The 1991-2020 September average for the Shrewsbury gauge is 61mm."

Former Environment Agency area manager Dave Throup reported that half of September's total average rainfall in Shrewsbury had fallen during a couple of hours on Sunday.

He posted on X saying: "Shrewsbury has seen its entire September average rainfall in a few hours."

After previously posting at 12.33pm saying: "Some serious rain in the Shrewsbury area.

"Slow moving band of heavy rain has dropped 30mm (half of September's total average rainfall) in the last two hours."

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for England and Wales across the weekend as it was expected that heavy and possibly thundery rain could cause flooding.

A Shropshire resident posted on social media reporting flooding in Wem, warning residents to be "careful going down Aston Road and Cordwell," saying they had "never seen it like that."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend Belmont Mansions in Shrewsbury yesterday after a leak caused issues with electrics.

The fire service says the incident was caused by weather conditions.

The Met Office has reported cooler temperatures across the UK this week, as showers are expected.

A weather report for Tuesday said: "Low pressure will move across the country. Heavy rain followed by blustery showers. Turning colder in the North."

Adding that Wednesday would see "frequent blustery showers" with a "chilly day for all, with a cold northerly wind."

Meanwhile, on Thursday: "Another cold day is expected. Further showers for many, though the wind easing later on."

And, the Met Office reports Friday will be: "Drier for many with some bright or sunny spells. Still on the cool side for the time of year."

Temperatures are set to rise as high as 15 degrees on Friday in the region.