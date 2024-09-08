Firefighters called to leaky property in Shrewsbury as weather affects electrics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident was caused by weather conditions and pouring rain across Shropshire and the West Midlands throughout today.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.50pm to attend Belmont Mansions in the county town.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene where firefighters used a 13.5 metre ladder to access the property's roof.

Firefighters discovered a leaking roof due to downpours, affecting electrics inside the property.

Crews worked to isolate electrics and clear drainage on the roof for a 'temporary solution'.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 1.37pm.