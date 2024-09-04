Shropshire Council responds to fears that £56-a-year garden waste collection service will lead to rise in fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Homeowners have responded to Shropshire Council's controversial scheme, believing that it could lead to an increase in fly-tipping in the area.

Residents are now able to subscribe to the new service where it will cost households £56 a year for kerbside garden waste collection.

Shropshire Council reminded residents that collection will stop for anyone who hasn't subscribed by October 1.

The council was challenged on social media by a resident who said "surely this will lead to fly-tipping and cost far more for you, the council, in the long run."

However, Shropshire Council believes the region will not face an issue with fly-tipping when the new service is introduced.

Their reply said: "There's no evidence to suggest that we'll see any increase in fly-tipping as a result of the introduction of a subscription service. We've spoken to other councils that have introduced similar schemes and they haven't seen an increase."

Households who subscribe to the new service will be sent a special sticker to attach to their garden bin that shows collection crews which bins to empty. The 12-month subscription covers a period until September 30 next year, and leaflets about the service are being distributed to all households around the region this week.

Another resident asked if the council is planning to remove redundant bins for those who do not sign up to the service.

Shropshire Council responded, saying: "We're not planning to remove bins during the first 12 months of operation."

The council is also asking residents to not put garden waste in their general waste bin, adding: "People that don't subscribe are asked not to put garden waste in their general waste bin, as this is taken to the council's energy recovery facility which can’t accept garden waste. General waste bins containing garden waste won't be emptied."

The council's moves are all part of measures to save £62.5 million from its budget in this financial year.

Food waste collections are also being suspended because councils cannot charge for this service.

Shropshire Council confirmed that "no food waste can be put in the garden waste bin from October 1," including vegetables and fruit peelings.

The council suggested residents "may like to compost these instead."