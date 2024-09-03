Gruesome video shows 'environmental disaster' continuing at 'polluted' Telford lake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford Angling Association holds the fishing rights at Holmer Lake and its members were ‘shocked and devastated’ last week when they estimated that 'thousands of fish' were killed.

The authorities say that a “third party” has polluted the water. It has not been officially named.

Now there is a new scene of horror unfolding at the lake which has been closed to the general public.

The bodies of large dead fish have been floating to the surface and eaten by birds.

A spokesperson for Telford Angling Association said: "It's carnage of corpses, with dead fish popping up all over and the pollution is surrounding them.

"It is an environmental disaster."

In a video taken by the association, they speak of "hundreds and hundreds" of carp, with dead fish lining the banks.

"It's just devastation."