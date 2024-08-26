'We're angry the river is being killed due to greed!' – Activists plea for donations to monitor River Severn sewage pollution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Up Sewage Creek volunteers say they need to raise £2,000 to continue to monitor the river.

Claire Kirby, from Up Sewage Creek, said: "We are a group of Shrewsbury residents who are striving to clean-up the Severn.

"Since 2021, we’ve donated our time and our money to hold Severn Trent Water to account for sewage dumping. We’ve succeeded in making pollution a key local issue for councillors and our new MP.

"Now we need your help to buy more vital water testing kits.

Claire Kirby and other campaigners are appealing for donations to keep their campaign going

"For the last two years we’ve been water testing along the River Severn around Shrewsbury including her tributaries the Perry, the Rad and the Rea Brook. We have collected and recorded data on nitrogen, phosphate, ph., turbidity and temperature.

"Shockingly, no clean water has been found anywhere!"

She added: "We have been following the gold standard water testing methodology prescribed by CaSTCo and have added our results to the national database coordinated by the Anglers’ Trust.

"The information is being used to put pressure on greedy water companies to their cease their neglect and assume their responsibility to save our dying rivers.

"To continue our essential work we must raise money for upgraded test kits.

"Sewage isn’t the only threat to our river’s health. Up Sewage Creek is planning to do more extensive tests in our next phase to include testing for pathogenic bacteria. The new kits will help us identify the sources of pollution and enable us to better hold those responsible to account.

"We are angry that the river is being killed due to greed. We are angry that ordinary residents are having to do this monitoring work. We are angry that the regulators and Severn Trent are not fulfilling their obligations.

"We know that unless we step up, the big polluters will continue to get away with using the River Severn as a free dumping ground for their waste.

"If you’re angry too, please help us stand up for the river by donating.

"Every penny we raise will be spent on water testing equipment, reagents and laboratory fees. Should there be any money left over, it will be put towards local legal challenges relating to water pollution .

"Up Sewage Creek is entirely run by volunteers and everyone involved donates their time for free because we care about our precious river. If you want to help us save the Severn please donate and share, share, share this fundraiser! Thank you!"

To view the fundraiser and donate visit gofundme.com/f/up-sewage-creek-save-the-river-severn-from-pollution