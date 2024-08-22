Shropshire weather forecast: Winds and heavy rain expected heading into Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Storm Lilian has been named by the Met Office and it is forecast to hit northern parts of the UK, including the North Wales Coast, but there are no weather warnings currently covering the West Midlands.

There are weather warnings in other parts of the country which tourists should be aware of.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 5am until 11am, covering much of the north of England, East Midlands and north Wales.

Wind gusts of up to 60mph are widely forecast across northern parts of the country overnight and into Friday morning, with a lower chance of up to 75mph winds in a smaller area.

BBC Wales senior Meteorologist Derek Brockway says the wind reached storm force 10 near Capel Curig in North Wales at 3am today (Thursday) with a gust of 74mph.

Storm Lilian, named by the Met Office on Thursday, could bring gusts of up to 80mph as millions prepare getaways for the August bank holiday weekend.

The forecaster has issued two new yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am Friday.

Two yellow winds warnings covering northern Wales and northern England, including both Cumbria and Northumberland, were already in place on Thursday morning.

Lilian is the fifth named storm so far this year, and the first since April.

Storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning, the Met Office said.

The RAC estimated that 19.2 million leisure trips by car will be made over the weekend, with 3.2 million on Friday alone.

This is highest since the motoring services company began recording data for the summer bank holiday in 2015.

The Met Office forecast for the West Midlands said tonight cloud will be building in the evening with outbreaks of rain arriving overnight.

It is expected to turn windy in the early hours of Friday. Slightly cooler than last night but still not chilly. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

On Friday rain will be clearing first thing to leave a day of sunny spells. Initial blustery winds will be easing, though still breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures near the seasonal norm. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: A breezy weekend with sunny spells and scattered showers, these occasionally heavy on Saturday. A touch cloudier for Bank Holiday Monday but dry. Feeling cool.

Following the Bank Holiday weekend for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there are signs of more settled conditions developing into the middle part of next week, with even the chance of conditions turning hot for a time in the south and southeast.

Lilian is the 12th named storm of this storm naming season, which runs from September through to the following September.

This is the furthest through the list of names the Western European storm naming group has got since storm naming was introduced in 2015.