Under-threat Darwin Oak in Shrewsbury is up for UK tree of the Year – here's how you can make it a winner

The 550-year-old tree is named due to it being located upon a route supposedly followed by the famous Shrewsbury-born naturalist.

But it is under threat because it stands in the path of the proposed North West Relief Road.

People gathered for World Record For The Most People Dressed as Charles Darwin At Once. It was also a fundraising effort to fight a legal battle against the Shrewsbury Relief Road and to save the Darwin Oak.

That has led to a big campaign by people in the town to keep it, including a protest in which more than 100 people dressed as Darwin for a symbolic walk to the tree.

More than 100,000 people have also signed a petition to save the tree from the chop.

The future of the North west Relief Road remains in doubt over funding concerns. But if it does go ahead, the tree would come down and be replaced with 84 trees along the route.

That has not placated campaigners who say the ancient tree is a essential part of Shrewsbury's history, particularly to its link with Darwin.

Campaigners out to save the Darwin Oak

The Darwin Oak is among 12 that have been chosen for the shortlist for this year's Tree of the Year contest, with the public now able to vote for their favourite.

The list also includes the Gregynog Oak, which sits within woodlands at Gregynog Hall, near Newtown, which, according to judges, could have been admired by the likes of Gustav Holst and George Bernard Shaw when they visited the landmark.

Elsewhere, a tree that sheltered 19th century children's tea parties, the UK's widest oak and one which is shaped like an elephant are among those selected for the public vote in the annual competition.

The Woodland Trust said 11 trees on the theme of magnificent oaks had been chosen by a panel of tree experts, along with one nominated by members of the public via social media.

They include oaks which are over a thousand years old, many with huge girths, individuals sporting ancient graffiti and a wide array of wildlife, hanging on in Sitka spruce plantations or threatened with felling for a bypass.