Making a splash: Shropshire river swimming event returns after break of six years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Perfect weather greeted the swimmers who travelled from as far as Solihull and Surrey, Wolverhampton and Wrexham, to enjoy Sunday morning's event.

The swim was organised by the Shrewsbury Masters Swimming Club which said it was great to see such support for the event.

Entrants were able to choose between a mile swim or 800 metres and wetsuit or simply a swimming costume.

The start of the 800 metres swim

They walked from the swim headquarters, Pengwern Boat Club to Frankwell Car park to enter the water from a boat get in.

The 800-metre course went under the Welsh and Kingsland bridges ending at the boat club while the mile continued to the Kingsland Bridge and turning for the last stretch against the current.

Simon Blackburn from Shrewsbury Masters said it was great to see the event return.

Safety kayakers and canoeists

"We had to cancel in 2018 because of river conditions and as we planned to return Covid hit."

He said the aim had been to make the swim inclusive.

"We had those swimmers determined to be among the first to finish and we had those wanting to enjoy being in the river. One swimmer wore sunglasses and managed to keep them on swimming breast stroke the whole way."

Swimmer Sue Austin ends her mile

While many were swimming for the first time in the Severn that was not the case for Melissa Compton who in 2019 swam the entire length of the river, 220miles.

"Swimming is so good for both our physical and mental health and this is a great event," she said.

"It is also so important that everyone learns about water safety."

During the introduction to the event on Sunday the swimming club praised the work of Alison Biddulph who led the successful campaign to have stretches of the Severn in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge designated safe for bathing, as well as The Linney in Ludlow.

The club thanked all the volunteers involved in the event along with the Pengwern Boat Club and the Drummond Outdoor company for providing canoe support.

There are already plans for the Severn Mile swim to return next year.