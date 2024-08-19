Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The spectacular views and colours to our sunsets and sunrises, and to the moon are due to smoke from wildfires across the Atlantic.

Fires have swept across North America this summer, and the smoke particles have been carried by the jet stream to our skies.

The Met Office revealed: "Wildfire smoke originating from North America, has turned the sky white and hazy in some areas, rather than blue.

"This may give a more vibrant sunset tonight and give an orange tinge to the almost full moon."

The orange moon sighted in Shropshire, picture: Nicola Goodwin

Shropshire residents are also in for a further treat this evening (August 19) when a rare 'blue supermoon' will appear above the UK.

Nicola Goodwin captured the orange moon from outside her cottage on the outskirts of Wem.

The Shropshire resident described the sight as 'pretty amazing' and used binoculars with a friend to take a closer look at the spectacular sight.

Nicola said: "Where I live is very dark as I'm surrounded by farm land so it literally lit up the house. It was beautiful.

"The clarity was amazing, we could even make out the moons craters."

Tonight's rare blue supermoon is expected to appear more red or yellow at dusk as light will refract around the atmosphere.

Blue moons happen every two to three years, but 'supermoons' happen three or four times a year, and the next is expected to fall on September 18.

Meanwhile, Claire Bratley was perfectly positioned at Caractacus' Cave on Caer Caradoc to capture last night's stunning sunset.

Sunset captured from Caractacus' Cave on Caer Caradoc by Claire Bratley

Claire shared her picture online, saying: "The position of the sun from Caractacus' Cave on Caer Caradoc was pretty good for sunset last night."