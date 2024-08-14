Shrewsbury resident calls for ban on flower show fireworks after picking up a bag of firework waste

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Amid an increase in concerns about damage to public waterways, Jackie Morgan from Shrewsbury says she picked up a bag of "entirely" firework rubbish from the riverbank during a walk on Monday morning, and is unhappy with the damage the show's fireworks cause to the area.

She says she first discovered the rubbish on Sunday morning, before complaining to the Shropshire Horticultural Society. Jackie acknowledged that a cleaning crew did attend the site - as arranged by the horticultural society - but this was after she had already taken things into her own hands. She now has a full bag of firework waste inside her shed.

Firework waste collected by Jackie at the river bank

Jackie says her collection of waste consists of "exploded wrappers from the fireworks, wires and cables, some used and unused, bits of plastic from labelling, tin foil, cable ties, and elastic bands".

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show, held in the Quarry, concluded on Saturday with its popular firework display.

Jackie has since contacted the town council and the Environment Agency as well as the horticultural society, and says she will pursue the issue "until she gets heard".