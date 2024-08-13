Northern lights and peak meteor shower put on stunning show for Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Those on the look-out for shooting starts were treated to a stunning display of the Northern lights on Monday night.

In what ended up being an incredible celestial spectacle, the aurora display coincided with the peak of the Perseid meteor showers - where up to 100 meteors an hour could be seen streaking across the sky.

As the UK is south of where the natural aurora belt occurs - in Norway, Iceland and Greenland - it takes a severe or extreme geomagnetic storm to bring the lights directly over the UK. It means displays like the ones we've seen this year are a very rare occurrence.

Clare Booth took these just outside of Newport

Monday's display was seen right around the county, including in Ellesmere and Newport.

Sophie Duffy took this at Bow House Country Park near Bishops Castle

The Perseid meteor shower will still be visible on Tuesday night, especially with skies expected to be clear, as the annual event is active until August 24.

Taken over Ellesmere. Photo: Sue Austin

Here are some of the best spots in Shropshire to watch the night sky:

Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle

Stapeley Hill, White Grit SY15 6DE

Managed by English Heritage, the Bronze Age stone circle near Chirbury is open throughout the night.

Bury Ditches Car Park

Lower Down, Clun, Shropshire, SY7 8BD

The Forestry Commission car park offers walking access to the near Bury Ditches Iron Age hill fort. A steep walk up to the top will reveal views of the starry skies above the Shropshire Hills.

Lyth Hill Countryside Park

Lythbank, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY3 0BS

Escape the light pollution of Shrewsbury and enjoy the dark skies at this public car park atop of Lyth Hill with excellent vistas towards the South over the Shropshire Hills.

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park

Clee Hill, Ludlow, Shropshire, SY8 3NY

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park has been identified by gostargazing.co.uk as a good location for stargazing based on local light pollution levels, distance from nearby towns and cities and offers a safe place to park.

The Bog Mine Car Park

The Bog, Stiperstones, Shropshire, SY5 0NG

The car park is accessible 24 hours a day and is free of charge, the lost mining village on the edge of Stiperstones National Nature Reserve makes for a unique stargazing spot.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites

There are no fewer than four Dark Sky Discovery Sites in the county - all of them on or around the Long Mynd.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites are assigned when they meet some basic standards, including being at least 100 square metres, with good public access and firm ground for wheelchairs - which is why all of ours are car parks.

Carding Mill Valley car park

Carding Mill, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Pole Cottage car park

The Port Way, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6 6JG

Cross Dyke car park at Boiling Well

Burway Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Shooting Box car park

Ratlinghope Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6