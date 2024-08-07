Watch as forecasters explain how Hurricane Debby is set to send temperatures soaring

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But don't hold your breath for an epic summer heatwave as the experts say it won't last very long and in the West Midlands the humidity could all mean some thundery weather.

The Met Office meteorologists are forecasting temperatures for example in Shrewsbury could reach as high as 27C on Sunday before plunging down again on Monday.

It's all due to an increasingly hot and humid air mass which also brings with it the potential for heavy rain.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Tropical Storm Debby in North America is helping to strengthen the jet stream, and is causing it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.

“Temperatures are likely to reach the low 30° Celsius in places, notably in the south and southeast.

"Further north and west within this warm air, outbreaks of heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible. As well as the hot daytime temperatures, a very warm night is also expected on Sunday night into Monday”.

By Tuesday, the hot air mass will likely become displaced by fresher conditions, they say.

The Met Office is forecasting that the weather then will become unsettled once again, with occasional Atlantic frontal systems or showers moving through at times.

However, the weather will also feel fairly pleasant in between these systems, they add.

Before that, the picture for the rest of this week remains fairly changeable, with influxes of rain from the west on Thursday, fine weather for many on Friday and then a more mixed picture on Saturday when conditions will start to feel more humid.