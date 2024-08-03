Shropshire Star
Close

Find out why Shropshire climate activists are cycling from London to Paris Olympics

Climate activists from Shropshire are cycling from London to the Paris Olympics to protest against Shell’s controversial sponsorship of British Cycling.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Mike Bastow and Sahrah Wilding from Oswestry set off from Trafalgar Square on a 250-mile cycle to the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome in Paris.

Their plan was to arrive in time for the track cycling competition where British cyclists are taking part.

Activists Mike Bastow and Sahrah Wilding in Trafalgar Square

Mr Bastow, a chemical engineer, said: "British Cycling’s decision to take dirty sponsorship money from Shell is a kick in the teeth for cyclists everywhere.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular