Find out why Shropshire climate activists are cycling from London to Paris Olympics
Climate activists from Shropshire are cycling from London to the Paris Olympics to protest against Shell’s controversial sponsorship of British Cycling.
Mike Bastow and Sahrah Wilding from Oswestry set off from Trafalgar Square on a 250-mile cycle to the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome in Paris.
Their plan was to arrive in time for the track cycling competition where British cyclists are taking part.
Mr Bastow, a chemical engineer, said: "British Cycling’s decision to take dirty sponsorship money from Shell is a kick in the teeth for cyclists everywhere.