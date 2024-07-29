Best places in Shropshire to watch dramatic meteor shower set to peak tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It's predicted the Delta Aquariids meteor shower will light up the night sky with up to 25 shooting stars an hour in the early hours of Tuesday.

For the best view, NASA recommends watching during the 'dark hours' after the moon has set and before the sun has risen. For the UK, that'll be from around midnight to 2am.

The meteors will be visible to the naked eye, in an area of clear dark sky with little to no light pollution. And in Shropshire, we're blessed with plenty of places that make the perfect place to spot some shooting stars.

There are no fewer than four Dark Sky Discovery Sites in the county - all of them on or around the Long Mynd.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites are assigned when they meet some basic standards, including being at least 100 square metres, with good public access and firm ground for wheelchairs - which is why all of ours are car parks.

All four sites have the darkest Milky Way Class rating - meaning the Milky Way is visible with the naked eye.

But there are lots of other places around this beautiful county that will increase your chances of seeing some meteors and we've compiled a list of some of the best.

Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle

Stapeley Hill, White Grit SY15 6DE

Managed by English Heritage, the Bronze Age stone circle near Chirbury is open throughout the night.

Bury Ditches Car Park

Lower Down, Clun, Shropshire, SY7 8BD

The Forestry Commission car park offers walking access to the near Bury Ditches Iron Age hill fort. A steep walk up to the top will reveal views of the starry skies above the Shropshire Hills.

Lyth Hill Countryside Park

Lythbank, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY3 0BS

Escape the light pollution of Shrewsbury and enjoy the dark skies at this public car park atop of Lyth Hill with excellent vistas towards the South over the Shropshire Hills.

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park

Clee Hill, Ludlow, Shropshire, SY8 3NY

Titterstone Clee Hill Car Park has been identified by gostargazing.co.uk as a good location for stargazing based on local light pollution levels, distance from nearby towns and cities and offers a safe place to park.

The Bog Mine Car Park

The Bog, Stiperstones, Shropshire, SY5 0NG

The car park is accessible 24 hours a day and is free of charge, the lost mining village on the edge of Stiperstones National Nature Reserve makes for a unique stargazing spot.

Dark Sky Discovery Sites

Carding Mill Valley car park

Carding Mill, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Pole Cottage Car Park

The Port Way, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6 6JG

Cross Dyke car park at Boiling Well

Burway Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6

Shooting Box Car Parks

Ratlinghope Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6