Shrewsbury set to be judged for Heart of England in Bloom after brief hiatus

The town's clerk Helen Ball and 'Bloom Chairman' Keith Roberts will show the judges around areas including Meole Island, Stanley Lane Recreation Ground, Radbrook Recreation Ground, Copthorne Park, the Castle, St Mary’s Church, the Square, the Quarry and Dingle, and Livesey House where they will meet the Mayor of Shrewsbury, David Vasmer, and other councillors on Tuesday.

The county town was not entered into the Heart of England in Bloom last year due to staff shortages, but the town team is pleased to return. Winners of the regional competition will progress into the national competition.

Councillor Helen Ball said: "It is great to be back and we very much look forward to showing the judges around."

Planting began earlier in the year to prepare for the competition. Thousands of plants have made up displays and flower baskets that are hung in the town centre, on bridges, and on public buildings.