Heat health alert issued as temperatures forecast to soar towards 30C

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for the West Midlands as forecasts suggests summer might be making an appearance.

The health warning will be in effect between Thursday, July 18 from 5pm until 11pm on Saturday, July 20.

The UK Health Security Agency is warning that "significant impacts are possible" across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures.

Across the region, the Met Office is predicting Friday will be a very warm and dry day with "plentiful amounts of sunshine and just some fair-weather cloud". Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29C.

Overnight on Friday into Saturday, it's likely that temperatures won't drop below 16C.

Saturday is looking a little cooler as a band of rain makes its way across the country, bringing with it showers and daytime temperatures that will linger around the late teens and early twenties.

High temperatures can be dangerous and sometimes fatal for elderly people, young children and babies, and people with long term medical conditions.

During a yellow warning, the official advice states people can continue with their daily routine, but are reminded to stay hydrated and to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.