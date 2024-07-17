Newport primary pupils chip in for recycling project helping homeless people

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Peter and St Paul's Catholic School in Newport is taking part in a project that has found an innovative way to help save lives and the planet.

Survival blankets are being created using some of the world's most thrown-away items - crisp packets.

The Oswestry-based British Ironwork Centre has been running an appeal for crisp packets since 2022.

Metal fish mesh sculptures are loaned to schools around the country to fill up with crisp packets, which are then turned into survival blankets to help homeless people stay warm.

It is also hoped the life-saving blankets will be sent out around the world to help those in war zones or places that have faced natural disasters.

For the past couple of weeks, pupils at the Newport primary have been stockpiling their empty crisp packets and collecting them in a metal fish mesh sculpture - named 'Coral' - provided by the ironwork centre.

A special bin has also been provided outside of the school gates for the community to chip in.

Year 5 teacher, Anveer Kaur, estimated around 1,500 crisp packets had been recycled so far.

She said: "We've been stockpiling them for a few weeks now and the result has been amazing. The children have loved taking part and learning all about what can be done from their crisp packets.

"Parents have been helping out, people in the local community have been helping out and it's all from word of mouth."

Clive Knowles, from the British Ironwork Centre, said: “The UK alone currently discards 16 million crisp packets per day; six billion per year. Packets dating back to the 1960s have been washing up on our shores, demonstrating the longevity of plastics in our oceans. The continual damage they can cause to our wildlife is unforgivable.

"Not only are fully-formed crisp packets damaging, but also the micro-plastics that emanate from them as they break down over time. This is devastating for the welfare of wildlife, and ongoing, the human race too.

"It is estimated that around 271,000 people were experiencing homelessness in Great Britain in 2023. This is only set to rise with increasing living and housing costs. Supporting us by loaning and filling 'Coral' will aid societal and charitable organisations in their amazing journey to offer help to those who need it most."

Schools can apply to take part by contacting the ironwork centre online at britishironworkcentre.co.uk/projects_item/coral-the-crisp-packet-fish.