Solar, so good says Shrewsbury company keen on encouraging rooftop sun-powered energy

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Labour's new energy secretary Ed Miliband said he wants to launch a "solar rooftop revolution" as he takes steps to boost the UK's solar energy capacity.

Jon Hallé, the chief executive of Shrewsbury-headquartered Big Solar Co-op, says it makes sense to put solar panels on big roofs.

Big Solar Co-op, based at The Pump House, in Coton Hill, says it is "jumpstarting" community solar power with a new volunteer-led, ethical model that works anywhere in the UK.

It is aiming to install 100 megawatts of solar energy by 2030 – cutting carbon emissions to combat climate change.

The Big Solar Co-op is a not-for-profit volunteer-led organisation with some significant projects to its name.

Mr Halle said: "The Big Solar Co-op welcomes the new Government's focus on rooftop solar.

"We have huge numbers of large roofs in the UK and it makes sense to solarise most of them.

"We've already made a good start with 1 MW of solar on factories, doctors surgeries and offices, but there is so much more to do.

"In Birmingham alone we estimate that there is rooftop solar potential to save over £100m in electricity costs a year - that's half the council's budget deficit. It's as simple as this: installing solar could save libraries and other public services there."

But Mr Halle said in many cases putting solar on rooftops is still unnecessarily difficult.

"Planning rules in most parts of the country prioritise heritage over net zero: we've had to reduce the size of the solar we're putting near a listed building because the panels could be seen at the same time as the back of the building from one angle!

"Planning exemptions are not dealt with uniformly across the country.

"Our antiquated grid and connection rules mean that we are restricted in what we can put on rooftops - even in places where all the electricity generated would be used on site.

"Investment in solar receives no subsidy whatsoever but we don't get the tax reliefs that other investments can access.

"Local authority procurement rules and lack of resource are holding back lots of solar that we would be ready not only to build, but to pay for."

Mr Miliband has relaunched the solar taskforce with the aim of tripling the amount of energy the panels generate in the UK.

He also wants to overhaul planning rules to emphasise the importance of solar to new buildings.

The moves come after Mr Miliband gave approval to three huge solar farms, which together could generate 1.3 gigawatts, powering the equivalent of 400,000 homes a year.

"I want to unleash a UK solar rooftop revolution," Mr Miliband said.

He added: "We will encourage builders and homeowners in whatever way we can to deliver this win-win technology to millions of addresses in the UK so people can provide their own electricity, cut their bills and at the same time help fight climate change."

The relaunched solar taskforce will bring together industry experts and government with the aim of tripling solar power by 2030.

The energy secretary will also consult on extra measures in the National Planning Policy Framework which highlight the importance of solar power, and updated building standards due to be put in place next year will have a similar aim.

Meanwhile, shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho said: "It's clear that Ed Miliband has more interest in listening to the demands of Just Stop Oil than the needs of rural communities, even going as far as to overrule an expert examining authority to impose a large-scale solar farm in one case.

"Climate policy cannot come at the expense of struggling families, or the nation's food or economic security, or it will fail."