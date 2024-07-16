Probe into how developer money is used in Shropshire set to go to council cabinet

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The report of the ‘developer contributions task and finish group’ of councillors – including their seven recommendations – was presented to Shropshire Council’s Economy and Environment Scrutiny Committee for consideration on Thursday, July 11.

This report will now be presented to the council’s Cabinet asking for their agreement and subsequent implementation.

The scrutiny committee recognised the importance of identifying the impact of new housing developments and ensuring that actions to minimise or address them were funded by the developer.

They also reflected that the council was an early adopter of arrangements for developers to make these contributions through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), 12 years ago, and therefore it was the appropriate time to check they are fit for purpose now and in the future.

Councillor Joyce Barrow, chair of the economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee – and chair of the task and finish group – said: “Ensuring that the impact of new housing development in our county on the public services and the associated costs of addressing them is important for all of the organisations affected.

"We want people and families to have access to suitable homes in the places they want to live, but to also have good access to the services they need to use in close proximity.

"This must be balanced with those services being developed and invested in to meet the demand, and the correct levels of financial contribution from the housing developers has a significant role in this.

“Shropshire Council was an early adopter of the Community Infrastructure Levy back in 2012.

"At 12 years on, it is timely that our local arrangements should be reviewed to ensure that they are in line with best practice and will be fit for the future.

"That is why our first recommendation recognises this. The members of the task and finish group recognise the importance of people being able to get access to the services they need close to where they live.”