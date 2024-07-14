More rain coming as Met Office issues 16-hour weather warning across whole of Shropshire

Running from 8am to 11.59pm on Monday, the warning covers the entire county, as well as the whole of Wales and South West England.

While the county enjoys a rare dry and, at times, sunny day today, things are set to change tomorrow after a bright start.

In their warning, Met Office forecasters said: "Outbreaks of rain, some heavy and thundery, will spread steadily north across the area during Monday. Some torrential downpours are likely in places with 15 to 20 mm falling in less than an hour and as much as 30 to 40 mm in 3 hours. This is likely to lead to localised flooding, slower travel times and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

"Some of the heavy rain may be accompanied by lightning bringing a further hazard.

"The heavy rain will slowly ease after dark."

Met Office's weather warning for Monday

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach 19C (66.2F), with high humidity expected.

The rest of the week is expected to be drier, with temperatures peaking in the low 20s.