Find out if our soggy July weather is due to improve any time soon in the West Midlands

Temperatures may rise to the low 20s by the start of next week and there will be less rain around.

The Met Office said conditions are set to improve after a disappointing start to July saw yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain issued.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said the West Midlands has continued to see a risk of rain and that cloud coverage means sunshine will be at a premium.

He added: “A band of patchy rain has moved southwards across central England. But the rest of the country has been sunny, with the best of sunshine in the south.”

Residents in Cannock brave a July downpour

The weekend is set to see the better weather continue as Saturday brings sunshine, light winds and dry weather apart from a few scattered showers in places. It will also feel humid and bring temperatures just below their seasonal averages, the forecaster said.

Next week is likely to hold more unsettled weather across the country as a weather front arrives from the Atlantic, bringing rain to the North West of the country while the South sees showers and some sunny spells, the Met Office said.