Hold on in there the Met Office says here's when Shropshire could see some sun

Residents across Shropshire and the West Midlands were this morning dismayed to have to put the lights on when the heavens opened as forecasts of heavy, persistent rain and showers to start the day proved accurate.

But hang on in there, the Met Office says the showers will be easing through the afternoon for parts of England and Wales, leaving drier and brighter spells for some.

It will be feeling cool though with blustery winds.

The forecast for Shrewsbury has the temperature peaking at 16C with heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

If the icons are correct we should see the sun by about 4pm, which gives enough time to get to the pub and watch the football on the TV.

Sunday will start with sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning and it will be a degree or so warmer.

Monday holds out the prospect to be a little warmer still.