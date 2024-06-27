Four of the UK's largest developers have been served with enforcement notices for allegedly breaching conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Taylor Wimpey, David Wilson Homes, Persimmon Homes and Barratt Homes have all been handed the notice from Telford & Wrekin Council for work carried out on the ‘Phase 11’ development in Lawley.

The scheme comprises of 3,300 homes, as well as a primary school and community centre, recreational space and landscaping.

However, according to the council, the developers have breached two orders attached to a subsequent application they approved back in 2011 for one of the conditions to be varied.

The firms involved were told that prior to any works starting on site, a ‘method statement’ for the control of noise, dust and smoke and had to submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority, with restricted hours of work being impemented.

A ‘construction environmental management plan’ also had to be submitted and approved, which included things such as the location of the site compound and the parking of vehicles.

However, according to the council, the conditions have been breached.

The developers have been told that they must now operate in accordance with the approved statement and work between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. No deliveries or activities should be carried out on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

If any of the conditions are not complied with, the firms could be fined up to £2,500, and there is no right of appeal.