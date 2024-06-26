Shropshire weather: Met Office forecasts a cold front to bring an end to the heat - here's when

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bringers of misery/joy (delete as applicable) at the Met Office say cooler and windy weather is on the way after the peak of current high temperatures is followed by a drop in temperatures.

Temperatures are set to soar to a possible 31°C in the southeast, which would be the highest of the year so far.

Elsewhere, temperatures are likely to be higher than yesterday, with mid-to-high 20s Celsius for the rest of England and Wales. It will be cloudier in the north and northwest, with a few showers over higher ground in Scotland.

"Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far, with 30°C reached at Chertsey in Surrey," the Met Office says. "This value is likely to be beaten today before things cool off tomorrow."

Rain and brisk winds are set to reach the far west by Wednesday evening and it is all due to a pesky cold front by tomorrow (Thursday, June 27).

Picture: The sun punching through over Shropshire on Wednesday morning. Peter Steggles.

Paul Gundersen is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and says: “A cold front will sweep down from the northwest to the southeast over the next 24 hours, bringing with it cooler air and an end of the very warm weather many have been experiencing in recent days.

“A band of patchy rain, which could be heavy in the far northwest at first, will move east across England and Wales, bringing temperatures closer to average. It will still be very warm in the far southeast on Thursday, but the cooler air will arrive by the evening, and then all places will enjoy a much cooler night than of late.”

Gusts of 30 to 35mph inland are possible as far south as northern England and north Wales.

These gusts will make temperatures feel even cooler, especially at higher elevations, where severe gales are possible.

"If you have an outdoor event planned, are heading to the coast, or are planning a hill-walking trip, it’s worth keeping in touch with the latest forecast," the forecasters say.

The Met Office forecast for Shropshire shows temperatures reaching 27°C today (Weds), 20°C on Thursday with sunny intervals and 18°C on Friday when it is forecast to be cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

And the weekend?... we won't spoil the fun just yet.