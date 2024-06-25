In pictures: Summer is finally here as Black Country and Shropshire residents enjoy the sun

It's about time too – after a wet and windy start to the month, the weather has taken a turn for the better. Summer might well and truly be here.
Our Express & Star photographers have also been out in the sunshine, snapping shots of the lovely people of our region having some fun in the sun.
In the Black Country, children splashed around in the water playground at Walsall Arboretum and couples enjoyed a tranquil walk through Brunswick Park.
In Telford, children enjoyed the splash pad at Southwater, while adults enjoyed the new Fairground bar.
Take a look through our gallery – can you spot yourself?
Walsall Arboretum
Southwater, Telford
Brunswick Park, Wednesbury