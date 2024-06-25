Shropshire Star
Close

In pictures: Summer is finally here as Black Country and Shropshire residents enjoy the sun

Across the region, people young and old have been out enjoying the wonderful sunshine.

By Lauren Hill
Published
Southwater, Telford. Pete and Sue Blick from Telford enjoy the new Fairground bar..

It's about time too – after a wet and windy start to the month, the weather has taken a turn for the better. Summer might well and truly be here.

Our Express & Star photographers have also been out in the sunshine, snapping shots of the lovely people of our region having some fun in the sun.

In the Black Country, children splashed around in the water playground at Walsall Arboretum and couples enjoyed a tranquil walk through Brunswick Park.

In Telford, children enjoyed the splash pad at Southwater, while adults enjoyed the new Fairground bar.

Take a look through our gallery – can you spot yourself?

Walsall Arboretum

Sunny fun at Walsall Arboretum
Carl Sookdeo and Emily Guest
Chris and Ava Curran
Chris and Ava Curran
Charlotte Lund with daughter Lily Hollins
Sunny fun at Walsall Arboretum..

Southwater, Telford

Southwater, Telford. Pete and Sue Blick from Telford enjoy the new Fairground bar..
Southwater, Telford. Zaydan Anam 4..
Southwater, Telford. Suzie 12 and Gabriel 10 Cuervo from Equador, over visiting family..
Southwater, Telford. Mia 4 and Gabriel 3 Baberschi from Telford..
Southwater, Telford. Yana Bains 4 and Gabriel Underwood
Southwater, Telford. Gabriel Underwood
Southwater, Telford. Children in the splash park
Southwater, Telford
Southwater, Telford. Sophie Evand and Laura Smith from Oswestry and Knockin..
Southwater, Telford. Corrine Middleton and Lizzie Ball with Lani Middleton 19 months..

Brunswick Park, Wednesbury

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 25/06/2024 Views from Burnswick park, Wednesbury as residents enjoy the weather..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 25/06/2024 Views from Burnswick park, Wednesbury as residents enjoy the weather..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 25/06/2024 Views from Burnswick park, Wednesbury as residents enjoy the weather..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 25/06/2024 Views from Burnswick park, Wednesbury as residents enjoy the weather..
Similar stories
Most popular