Watch as benefits of attending wildlife open day are explained

Pam's Pools at Underton was created by retired doctor Pamela Yuille who bought her cottage and four acres of land in 1985.

She's since added more and now has a 58 acre permaculture/wildlife site.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust added to the total acreage and now the total of nature reserve land totals an impressive 110 acres.

Pam says that the open day on June 30 has two aims, the first to raise money for maintaining the haven. The second is to spread the message that nature conservation is important and can also be fun.

The Shropshire Wildlife Trust event is one of only two occasions in the year that Pam's Pools can be accessed by the public.

Visitors will be able to see the lakes and fields managed for conservation between 10am and 2pm and walk through wild-flower meadows by freshwater pools.

There will be the chance to ride behind a vintage tractor on a tour, plants to buy, stalls and music.

Enthusiasts will be able to get advice on fruit and veg gardening, bee-keeping, and chat to bee keepers, gardeners and other experts. There will be light lunches, hot and cold drinks, cakes, and ice-cream

Entry is by ticket only. Adults: £4 if bought in advance or £5 cash on the day. Children under 10 free.

More details on the SWT website.