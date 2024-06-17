'Look what happens at the end of this week': Weather chief share's good news

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

And depending on your view of recent temperatures it's good for those who prefer to have a bit of warmth.

Meteorologist Simon King, the lead BBC weather presenter, has posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing a beneficial kink in the jet stream on Friday (21). It looks likely that the jet stream will form a pattern that brings in warmer weather from the continent.

Former RAF Officer Mr King says: "While it'll feel warm in sunshine this week, the real key for warmer weather is when the jet stream heads northward.

"And look what happens at the end of this week..."

Forecasters at the Met Office are also sounding positive about a change in the weather.

On Monday its website said that they are forecasting an uptick in temperatures by a couple of degrees to 21C on Thursday and Friday.

But it is also set to be warmer at night too, with temperatures staying at above 10C.

So far it has been a colder than average start to June, with daily temperatures some 2C lower than the 1961-1990 period.