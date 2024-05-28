Chance to find out about new 'super' National Nature Reserve at town's civic society meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Andrew Nixon, West Midlands team leader for Natural England is set to speak at the annual meeting of the Bishop's Castle Civic Society early next month.

Natural England wants to extend the existing Stiperstones National Nature Reserve by joining up with landowners and partners to significantly increase the land declared as a National Nature Reserve by up to 5,000 hectares.

The Stiperstones National Nature Reserve is made up of a wild landscape of uplands, lowlands and woodland that attracts birds including red grouse, red kite, skylark, and snipe.

It is also home to invertebrates ranging from the hairy wood ant to the small pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly.

A ‘super’ National Nature Reserve would help soak up huge amounts of carbon and help to reduce flooding downstream, according to Natural England.

The Stiperstones National Nature Reserve will be one of the King's Series of National Nature Reserves which were launched last year to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The plans will see the creation of five major National Nature Reserves every year for the next five years – 25 in total – leaving a lasting public legacy for people and nature.

The Civic Society is an independent force seeking to improve and protect the heritage of the town and its open spaces. It is a voluntary organisation which works closely with Bishop’s Castle Town Council and Shropshire Council, taking active interest in future developments in both town and local rural areas.

Past achievements include involvement with the Old Market Hall site creation, the House on Crutches Museum and tree planting.

The Civic Society's annual meeting will be held in the Methodist Hall, Station Street, Bishop's Castle on Friday, June 7 at 7.30pm.