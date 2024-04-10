Blazing red sunrise gives a stunning welcome to Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keen photographer and regular Shropshire Star contributor Peter Steggles was one of those lucky enough to see the sunrise from Rushbury.

His image shows a tree, yet to grow leaves, against the backdrop of a sky on fire. Similar photos were posted on social media.

The weather experts' website explains why a red sky appears at sunrise and sunset.

They say: "The saying is most reliable when weather systems predominantly come from the west as they do in the UK. "Red sky at night, shepherds delight" can often be proven true, since red sky at night means fair weather is generally headed towards you.

"A red sky appears when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure. This scatters blue light leaving only red light to give the sky its notable appearance.

"A red sky at sunset means high pressure is moving in from the west, so therefore the next day will usually be dry and pleasant."

The message has some inherent bad news. The Met Office says that "Red sky in the morning, shepherds warning" means a red sky appears due to the high-pressure weather system having already moved east meaning the good weather has passed, most likely making way for a wet and windy low-pressure system."