'Get ready to fight': Villagers gearing up for battle over plans for 800 homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents in the east Shropshire village have formed an action group to fend off a proposed 800-home development between Cross Road and Newhouse Lane which campaigners fear could increase the footprint of the village by over 50 per cent.

The scheme, which could also include a secondary school and a care home, is currently at pre-application stage. Developer Boningale Homes is set to hold a public consultation event in Albrighton on Thursday, March 28.

Campaigners say the plan is a “significant over-development” which would threaten the character of the village, and have vowed to fight off the proposals.

“This new proposal threatens our status as a village and will destroy our beautiful landscape, in this case protected green belt land. At the same time, it will eliminate many of the reasons why people choose to live here,” said Albrighton Village Action Group spokesperson Claire Lakin.

“Developers see green belt land and villages as a huge opportunity to maximise profits, ignoring the damage and long-term loss it will inevitably cause.

“This issue is not going away and, as local people who feel passionately about our village, we need to be ready to oppose, pressure and work towards the right outcome.”

In a statement, Conservative MP for The Wrekin Mark Pritchard vowed to work with local councillors to stop the proposal from succeeding.

“I will object to any application which comes forward for this proposal in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

“Boningale Homes’ application, if submitted to Shropshire Council, is for housing development which is in the green belt but is not in the Local Plan. This is completely unacceptable.

“I am not against new housing, but I am against any housing which is in the green belt and which has not been cleared in a Local Plan.”

Boningale Homes did not respond to a request for comment, however publicity material issued this week confirmed it would be hosting the public consultation and public question and answer session on Thursday, March 28 at the Red House in Albrighton.

“The proposal is for up to 800 new homes, a circa 70 bed care home, a secondary school, and a new local shopping centre, and will see the site accommodate all the required landscaping, open space, car parking and sustainable drainage features to allow for a high quality of living for future residents,” the company said.