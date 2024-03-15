Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, March 14, debated an application by Kasie Jenkins on behalf of the River Wye Activity Centre, Glasbury for the felling of four Corsican pine and seven Scots pine trees.

The trees are in the grounds Glasbury House which extend south and east along the banks of the River Wye.

The application was in front of the committee after being “called in” by local member and council leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt.

A public footpath runs beside the trees and the application has been made on safety grounds, in that the trees could pose a danger to people walking by.

The trees could also damage a nearby flood wall if one fell on it.

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan asked if there had been “any proposal” to replant “suitable trees” there.

Planning officer Richard Edwards said: “It’s not a requirement of this process however I would urge applicants to do that, but we can’t make them do it.”

Councillor Edwin Roderick said: “I fully agree with Cllr Vaughan.

“I think it would be an ideal opportunity if we go ahead with taking these trees down that they should be replaced by a variety of native broad-leaf trees and perhaps a bit further from the wall than these are.”

Committee chairman, Councillor Karl Lewis asked if this could be a recommendation for the approval. Mr Edwards said that this could be done.

Cllr Angela Davies said: “I hate to see a tree being felled, the four trees (Corsican Pine) are very tall and very close to the wall, but what about the other seven.

“They are not so tall, they don’t appear to be leaning, they look to be in full health and bloom.

“On what basis are they being felled?”

Mr Edwards said that it was because they were close to the path and wall.

Cllr Davies wondered if the application could be split and just the four Corsican Pine cut down.

Mr Edwards explained that council staff had been to the site to see the trees and said: “Based on the evidence that has been submitted the trees are shown to pose a risk which outweighs the merits of a Tree Preservation Order in this instance.

“They do form part of a canopy in a wooded area, it’s not as if they are isolated trees.”

Councillors agreed unanimously with the officer’s recommendation to allow the work to happen.