Green light for new wildife pond to make a splash at popular Telford walking spot

Telford & Wrekin Council has given the green light for the pond to be built which will facilitate education activities at The Severn Gorge Countryside Trust (SGCT) off Darby Road in Coalbrookdale.

A public footpath runs alongside the area. There is public access to the SGCT site through volunteer programs, courses and public engagement events.

The pond is proposed to be five meters by four meters in size and will include a dipping platform.

Plans state that the pond will be of a ‘natural design’, incorporating variable depths, with aquatic planting.

The proposed area of the pond is currently used to stack and process timber and described as essentially a ‘yard’.

A tree survey and report stated that the area in which the existing trees stand is exposed to regular footfall and ‘ground compaction by machinery’.

“Given the nature of the proposed scheme and the scale of the works, council officers are satisfied that the benefits of the proposal will outweigh the disadvantages,” concluded a council planning officer when approving the scheme.

The site is part of the council’s Green Network and is categorised as woodland and grassland.

“Given the nature of the proposed works, the local planning authority consider that the proposed use seeks to enhance and protect the Green Networks designation/use and will not impede on its use as part of a strategic network and open space,” concluded the planning officer.

“As such, the principle of development in this location, for this proposal, is considered appropriate.

“The local planning authority considers that the scale and design of the proposal is acceptable and would not harm the character or appearance of the application site or its surrounding area. It is considered that the proposal will also respect and respond positively to its context and that of the surrounding area.”

The tree survey and report concluded that there are ‘fine examples’ of Larch, Lime, Beech and Coast Redwood in the vicinity which would ‘compliment the establishment of the pond’.

“There is also sufficient land available to excavate outside of the specified root protection zones,” concludes the report.

“It is considered that provided care is taken when carrying out the groundworks, and the root protection areas adhered to, the proposed pond will not have a negative impact on the surrounding trees, and will arguably enhance the environment in which the trees are sited.”

The council’s ecology officer supported the plans subject to the condition that two woodcrete artificial nesting boxes or integral nesting are installed.