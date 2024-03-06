South Shropshire road to shut for nine days so 'large number' of diseased trees can be felled

Work to fell "a large number of trees" on the A489 between Horderley and Plowden, near Church Stretton, will take place from March 25.

Due to the complexity of the work, the road will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the work. The work is set to be completed by May 3.

The trees are having to come down as they have been affected by ash dieback, a chronic fungal disease that is killing ash across Europe.

During the work, access to properties and businesses within the closure area will be maintained, with a signed diversion in place for all other traffic.

The diversion route will be via the A488 to Clun and the B4368 to Craven Arms.

An HGV diversion will be in place via the A488 to Clun, B4368 to Purslow, B4385 to Leintwardine, A4113 to Bromfield and A49 to Craven Arms to avoid low bridges – and vice versa.