Find out how to cut your energy - and help the planet - at Church Stretton event

Stretton Climate Care will be hosting a meeting on Wednesday, March 13, to stress that cutting energy use is good for the planet and for the pocket too by reducing bills.

Jon Cooke, buildings and energy group lead at Stretton Climate Care said: “There are many ways to make our homes more energy efficient, from no-extra cost measures to extensive retrofitting.

"At this event, we’ll be examining two very different approaches taken by local people, with plenty of opportunities to ask questions and learn more about the options available.”.

David Matthews, chair of trustees at Stretton Climate Care said: “We’ve seen a lot of people taking the initiative to improve housing in Shropshire, whether insulating their homes, fitting more efficient heating systems or generating their own renewable energy from solar panels.

"We can all learn from one another as we tackle the cost of living and climate crises.”

Stretton Climate Care says reducing energy use reduces the carbon emissions that threaten climate stability and play havoc with our weather patterns. Our homes contribute around 20 per cent of the carbon emissions produced by the UK.

The event will take place from 7.30pm, at Church Stretton Methodist Church.

Stretton Climate Care also runs a drop-in advice centre at the Mayfair Community Centre on Thursdays from 10am-12pm, where you can get your questions answered.

It also participates in an annual Green Open Homes initiative where you can visit homes that have had energy efficiency measures installed.

Stretton Climate Care has also recently published a set of advice leaflets on home retrofitting. If you’d like to find out more or get involved, email info@strettonclimatecare.org.uk