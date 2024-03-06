Brain behind new Shrewsbury 'movement strategy' to be quizzed at meeting this week

Phil Jones, of Phil Jones Associates, will be at Oil this Friday to provide a briefing, and answer questions on the strategy, which is part of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.

The plans include the introduction of traffic loops to reduce the amount of traffic driving straight through the town centre, and creating more open public space. A public consultation is currently underway.

Mark Fermor, chair of the board of trustees of Shropshire Cycle Hub, is encouraging Salopians to attend.

He said: "Interested in active travel and how we can all benefit from safer streets for walking and cycling in Shropshire?

"Want to learn more about the Shrewsbury Movement Strategy and the Big Town Plan and help influence what gets decided?

"An important public consultation is under way on these significant proposals.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to shift gear towards a sustainable future, tackle the climate, health, environmental and cost of living crises and help boost economic growth in our county town.

"Please come and join the discussion. Phil Jones of Phil Jones Associates is joining us to provide a briefing on the proposals and join in a question and answer session. Phil is a leading active travel specialist who led the development of the movement strategy on behalf of the Big Town Plan partnership.

"Or just come for a drink and pizza and socialise with others in the local community advocating for healthy sustainable transport."

The consultation can be viewed at shrewsburymoves.commonplace.is