'Shy but venomous' snakes are coming out of hibernation on the borders say experts giving advice

Adders are Britain's only venomous snakes but they are typically very shy and are coming out of their winter sleep on Fenn's, Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses National Nature Reserve on the north Shropshire border with Wales.

Natural England's advice if you see one it to admire them from a distance, stick to advertised trails and keep dogs on leads.

If you have the misfortune to be bitten their advice is to remain calm, loosen your clothing and dial 999.

If your dog is bitten they say you should try to keep it as calm as possible and take it straight to the vet.

They also want to know if you see one and have asked for a picture (if you have one), time and location to be emailed to info.whixall@naturalengland.org.uk