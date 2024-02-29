Firefighters leap into action to save frogs from 'hop'-less situation during call out

During a call-out involving a false alarm at Stokesay Castle, a crew from Church Stretton Fire Station went above and beyond to ensure the safety of some of Shropshire's slimiest inhabitants.

Every spring, thousands of frogs and toads leave their over-wintering sites and begin the journey back to their breeding ponds - sometimes covering up to two kilometres.

Over time, these migration routes have become blocked by roads, causing a big problem for the small amphibians.

Roads, and the traffic on them, are the biggest threat facing toad populations, which have declined by almost 70 per cent in the last 30 years. It's estimated that around twenty tonnes of toads are run over each year.