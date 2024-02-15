Council hopes to tackle air quality inequalities with new clean air strategy
A strategy to improve air quality across Telford and Wrekin has been launched.
By Megan Jones
Telford & Wrekin Council approved its plan to improve air quality across the borough at a cabinet meeting today.
The strategy sets out a new framework for maintaining the existing overall ‘very good’ air standards and building on regular monitoring that already takes place, to ensure the air residents breathe is compliant with national thresholds.
The supporting document reveals that the strategy will be funded from a combination of existing budgets and external grant funding.