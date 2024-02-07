Gritters hit the roads in advance of snow tomorrow morning

Shropshire Council's team of gritters will be out across the county from 6pm on Wednesday and again from 4am on Thursday in advance of a band of snow crossing the county.

Part of north west Shropshire, in the Oswestry area, and north Wales, is covered by an amber warning from the Met Office with forecasters saying some higher areas could see 20-25 cm of the white stuff.

Most of the county is covered by a yellow warning where low levels could see 'little or no snow' with some areas being hit by 2-5 cm over a few hours.

Shropshire Council says: "Our 25 gritters will be treating roads across the county from 6pm tonight, and again at 4am tomorrow morning.

"Our four mini-gritters will also be out treating car parks and other locations as required.

"A big thank you to our gritter drivers and teams."

To see if your local road in Shropshire is gritted, visit the website.

The Met Office for the amber area says: "Snow is expected to develop during Thursday morning and become persistent and at times heavy before slowly easing later in the day.

"As milder air begins to arrive from the south, there is a chance that snow could turn to freezing rain across some higher routes above 200 metres.

"Across the warning area, 10-15 cm of snow is expected quite widely but some places, particularly those above 200 metres, may see 20-25 cm of snow. Strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to some drifting in places."

In the Yellow warning area the forecasters say: "A band of rain, sleet and snow will move north on Thursday. At low levels, accumulating snow will be very variable with some places seeing little or no snow, whilst others see 2-5 cm accumulate over a few hours before gradually thawing later Thursday and overnight."

Telford and Wrekin Police say: "Amber warning for snow and ice on Thursday have been issued by the Met Office.

"This covers North Wales and North West Shropshire from 8am to 3pm

"Between 10cm and 15cm of snow is forecast widely across this warning areas, with up to 25cm possible on higher ground."

